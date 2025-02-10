Punjab CM promises jobs for anti-encroachment drive victims

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has made a significant decision to rehabilitate the unemployed individuals affected by the anti-encroachment drive.

The Chief Minister has directed the relevant authorities to take measures for the restoration of small businesses, such as street vendors, that were affected by the encroachment removal campaign.

Maryam Nawaz stated that while the removal of encroachments is crucial for easing traffic, the government will not allow ordinary people to become unemployed. “We do not want to take away someone’s livelihood, which is why it is essential to make alternative arrangements for those who have lost their jobs.”

She also mentioned that alternative spaces will be provided to the affected individuals in every city. “We are reviewing arrangements for those whose livelihoods have been impacted by the anti-encroachment campaign. The removal of encroachments is inevitable to ensure smooth traffic flow,” she added.

The Chief Minister emphasized that due to chaotic encroachments, passing through markets had become difficult, and that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had instructed immediate measures for those affected by the encroachments.

Separately, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that the country’s development is linked to the return of the PML-N to power.

Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz discussed public welfare projects and future political strategies during a meeting with Punjab Assembly members from the Lahore division.

Speaking to the assembly members, Nawaz Sharif stated that had the progress of the 1990s continued, Pakistan would have been far ahead in development. He noted that a reduction in inflation had brought some relief to the people, and the policy rate dropping from 22% to 12% is a sign of economic improvement.

He hoped they could “take off” again, praising Shehbaz Sharif’s hard work. He also mentioned that after a long time, happiness and satisfaction are visible among the people of Lahore and Punjab.

“I have witnessed many ups and downs in life, but whenever PML-N comes to power, the country progresses. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz have set a new standard for Pakistan’s development and public service,” Nawaz added.

On this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that when the names of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are mentioned, it symbolizes public service.

Assembly members expressed that under PML-N’s governance, the country had always experienced progress, prosperity. They praised Maryam Nawaz for reforming the system, introducing a transparent e-tendering system, and ensuring equal and high-quality development based on merit.

The construction of the Wahga Tourism Corridor was also highlighted as an exceptional initiative.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders, including Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Punjab’s senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and others.