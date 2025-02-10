The stark contrast between the public reservations expressed by PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and the latter’s insistence that all is well speaks volumes about the fracture lines permeating the party’s structure. Mr Khan’s concerns stem from swirling rumours of corruption and questionable policy choices under Gandapur’s leadership, while the latter dismisses these issues, creating a dangerous disconnect.

This precarious situation has been further illuminated by a series of recent missteps, including a lacklustre rally in Swabi that failed to energise the base and little to no response to Bushra Bibi’s arrest orders. The final straw came with the appointment of Junaid Akbar as the new provincial president, signalling a shift-and perhaps a loss of confidence-in Gandapur’s ability to lead effectively.

As PTI grapples with its leadership crisis, it is becoming increasingly clear that the threads holding PTI together are fraying. The higher leadership would have to acknowledge this troubling trend rather than turn a blind eye and perpetuate the rift between the rank-and-file members and those at the top. The reality is that no genuine progress can arise from denial; they must confront internal grievances head-on.

As if to further put the point across the table, the failure of negotiations between the government and PTI has served as another reminder of how inner dynamics have severely hindered its ability to present a united front during crucial talks with the ruling coalition, thereby raising significant questions about its legitimacy as a formidable opposition force.

Similarly, the PTI’s decision to boycott meetings of the Judicial Commission for the appointment of six Supreme Court judges only underscores its political miscalculation and growing estrangement from critical judicial processes.

Meandering its way to the bottom, internal strife may have contributed to their ability to mobilise crowds and foster enthusiasm. Those in the kitchen cabinet must realise that the path to revitalisation lies in implementing leadership accountability, establishing a clear and unified vision, and reigniting grassroots connections. Imran Khan may still ride on a popular wave, but his ability to move beyond a one-man army depends on his willingness to listen to the concerns of party members and address the root causes before they threaten to unravel the very movement he has built.

Without decisive action, the once-mighty, force-to-reckon-with risks becoming a mere shadow of its former self, unable to inspire the change it promised its supporters. *