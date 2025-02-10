Over 5,000 cops to be deployed for 773rd urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

The Sindh government has finalized extensive security and administrative arrangements for the 773rd Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (R.A.), which will be observed with great religious fervor from February 17 to February 19 in Sehwan Sharif.

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah along with the Provincial Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat, and Ushr Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, to review the preparations for the annual event, which is expected to draw over 2.5 million devotees from across the country. During the meeting, officials from various departments presented detailed plans to ensure the smooth conduct of the Urs, with particular focus on security, medical facilities, traffic management, and public services. The Chief Secretary emphasized that all necessary measures should be taken to facilitate the visitors and uphold the sanctity of the revered occasion.

In light of past security concerns, especially the tragic suicide attack at the shrine in 2017, where 72 lives were lost and over 200 people were injured, the Sindh Police and Rangers, in coordination with intelligence agencies, have devised a comprehensive security plan. Over 5,000 police personnel will be deployed across Sehwan Sharif, with special units from the Counter-Terrorism Department, Bomb Disposal Squad, and Rapid Response Force assigned to ensure a safe environment for visitors. Walk-through gates and metal detectors will be installed at all entry points of the shrine, while biometric verification of visitors will be conducted through digital monitoring systems. Additionally, CCTV surveillance has been enhanced, and intelligence teams will be on high alert to counter any potential threats.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah said that to ensure the well-being of the pilgrims, medical camps will be set up every 30 kilometers along the Indus Highway, where emergency medical staff and ambulances will be stationed. The Health Department has been directed to deploy additional doctors, paramedics, and mobile health units to provide immediate medical aid to those in need. Furthermore, efforts are being made to ensure the provision of clean drinking water, functional sanitation facilities, and adequate resting areas for the large influx of devotees. Traffic management has also been given special attention to prevent congestion and ensure a smooth flow of vehicles. A comprehensive traffic diversion plan has been prepared, under which heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Sehwan during the Urs. Designated parking areas have been allocated at Lal Bagh and Aral Wah, while public transport will be regulated through specific drop-off points. Additional police officers will be deployed on highways leading to Sehwan to assist travelers and enforce traffic rules.

In a move to ensure food safety and hygiene, the Chief Secretary Sindh has directed Sindh Food Authority to carry out strict inspections of all food stalls, restaurants, and hotels operating in Sehwan during the Urs. Any establishment found violating hygiene standards will be immediately penalized, and substandard food items will be confiscated. The Chief Secretary stressed that there should be no compromise on the quality of food provided to devotees, and strict action will be taken against any negligence. Given the large number of visitors, uninterrupted electricity supply during the event has been deemed essential. The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has been instructed to ensure a stable power supply, particularly in and around the shrine, to prevent any disruptions. The government has also directed the concerned authorities to complete road repairs on key routes leading to Sehwan, ensuring that devotees can travel comfortably without facing infrastructure-related difficulties.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf has stated that in order to maintain order around the shrine, the department has been instructed to launch a crackdown against professional beggars who create inconvenience for visitors. He emphasized that encroachments around the Dargah will be removed to ensure ample space for pilgrims to move freely. The minister further directed that ongoing development projects at the shrine should be completed before the Urs begins so that devotees can perform their rituals in a well-maintained and spiritually uplifting environment. He reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to providing a safe, organized, and comfortable environment for all visitors attending the Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (R.A.).

The Chief Secretary has urged devotees to cooperate with security personnel, follow the designated guidelines, and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. Every effort is being made to uphold the spiritual significance of this sacred event while ensuring the safety and well-being of all attendees. The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary for Local Government, Commissioner Hyderabad, DIG Hyderabad, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Culture, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, Chief Administrator Auqaf, and others.