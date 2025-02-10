Sindh to digitize vehicle fitness certification to curb corruption

A high-level meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, to address the growing concerns regarding traffic management and road accidents on national highways across the province. The meeting was attended by Inspector General (IG) Motorway Police, Additional Chief Secretary for Local Government, Secretary for Works and Services, Director General of Rescue 1122, and all divisional commissioners, who discussed comprehensive measures to improve road safety and traffic regulation in Sindh.

During the meeting, officials from Rescue 1122 revealed that a total of 14,426 road accidents occurred on national highways in Sindh during 2024, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced traffic enforcement and emergency response mechanisms. The National Highway Authority (NHA) representatives informed the meeting that 821 kilometers of roads in Sindh fall under their jurisdiction, highlighting the vast network that requires improved surveillance and maintenance. A key focus of the discussion was the long-standing issue of the incomplete Jamshoro-Sehwan Road, which has been a major concern due to frequent accidents. The NHA officials assured the Chief Secretary that the remaining 24 kilometers of this crucial highway will be completed by March 2025, ensuring safer and smoother travel for commuters.

Addressing the shortage of Motorway Police personnel on the province’s national highways, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah emphasized that the insufficient deployment of traffic enforcement officers has contributed significantly to the rise in road accidents. He called for an urgent increase in the number of Motorway Police officers to enhance patrolling and ensure stricter enforcement of traffic laws. In response, IG Motorway Police, Riffat Mukhtar, assured the Chief Secretary that within one week, he would take immediate steps to increase the presence of Motorway Police personnel across Sindh to curb traffic violations and improve road safety.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary directed the Transport Department to digitize vehicle fitness certification within the next three months to ensure transparency and eliminate the influence of middlemen (agent mafia) from the certification process. He stressed that unfit vehicles are a major contributor to accidents, and their regulation must be handled with utmost efficiency and accountability. The NHA was instructed to enhance the quality of roads across Sindh, particularly focusing on repairing damaged sections that pose safety hazards. The Chief Secretary also announced the initiation of a Rescue 1122 ambulance service at all NHA toll plazas, ensuring immediate medical assistance in case of accidents.

To further strengthen emergency response capabilities, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah confirmed that an additional 45 ambulances will be provided to Rescue 1122 within a month to expand its coverage across the province’s national highways. This initiative aims to reduce response times and enhance the availability of life-saving medical aid for accident victims. The Sindh government remains committed to improving traffic management, road infrastructure, and emergency services to minimize accidents and ensure safer highways for commuters. The Chief Secretary reaffirmed that all departments must work in close coordination to implement these directives effectively, ensuring a more secure and efficient transport system across Sindh.