Suzuki Motor holds beach cleaning campaign

The “Clean-up the World Campaign” by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, took a significant step in promoting environmental awareness through the Beach Cleaning Campaign organized by Pak Suzuki Motor Co. on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Seaview Clifton. This initiative, as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), aimed to highlight the critical need for environmental protection and marine life conservation.

Employees of Pak Suzuki, along with their families, as well as dealers and vendors, participated in the campaign, contributing to a cleaner beach and raising awareness of the need for sustainable environmental practices.

While addressing the media, Mr. Hiroshi Kawamura, MD & CEO of Pak Suzuki said, it is a matter of concern that increasing environmental pollution in sea and at beaches has become a serious issue that is not only destroying the natural beauty of our beaches but also impacting fatal and adverse effects on the precious marine life & humans & also, negatively impact on tourism & crucial economic activities. Beach cleaning is a critical environmental endeavor that requires collective effort to sustain a clean and healthy environment as a whole.

He concluded his message with a call to action “Together, we can make a difference. Let’s work for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future”.