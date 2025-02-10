— rejects Sarim Burney’s bail plea in children trafficking case

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected the bail plea of rights activist Sarim Burney, in a human trafficking and document tampering case, with allegations of illegally aiding the adoption of over 25 children in the US. Following a complaint from the US government, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in June 2024 arrested Sarim Burney upon his return from the US on human trafficking charges. During the hearing, defence lawyer Aamir Mansoor Qureshi argued that the case dates back to 2019, yet FIA only registered the FIR in 2024. Advocate Qureshi further contended that the charges framed against Burney did not correspond with the legal provisions mentioned in the case, asserting that no forgery was committed in the documents presented by the accused. However, the prosecution claimed that the names of allegedly trafficked baby girls had been altered in official records. Defence counsel maintained that the Sarim Burney Welfare Trust International (SBWTI) had no documents verifying the original names of the infants in question. As per the trust’s website, SBWTI is a non-profit, representing the oppressed and the underprivileged, working to procure social justice, through a legal aid committee of professional local and foreign lawyers. Despite these arguments, the court dismissed the bail application, paving the way for further legal proceedings.