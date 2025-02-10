SBP, Sindh Bank hold Agri-Finance Mela

The vibrant district of Sajawal was the scene of an engaging Socio-Cultural Agri Finance Mela, organized by the SBP in collaboration with Sindh Bank and with the support of Govt of Sindh (GoS) Local Administration. This event brought together farmers, banking institutions, and community members for a day filled with knowledge, cultural performances, and prizes.

The Chief Guest, Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr. Muhammad Ali Malkani, graced the occasion and emphasized the importance of financial literacy and access to resources for the agricultural community. His presence highlighted the Government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of farmers in the region.

Under the leadership of Mr. Rizwan Shamsi with his team at SBP, the event aimed to spark meaningful discussions on agricultural finance while promoting socio-cultural engagements through such events and SBP’s National Financial Literacy Program (NFLP). The Mela saw enthusiastic participation from various banks, showcasing their agricultural products and services to foster awareness and support for farmers in the region.

The Sindh Bank team, under the guidance of the President and CEO Mr. Muhammad Anwaar was led by Deputy CEO Syed Assad Ali Shah and Head of Agriculture Mr. Bashir Ahmed Wasaan, played a key role in the organization of the event, ensuring that visitors received valuable insights into the financial products available to them.

Attendees were treated to vibrant cultural performances that celebrated local traditions, creating an atmosphere of joy and community spirit. The mela also featured exciting giveaways and lucky draws, engaging participants and adding to the festive atmosphere.

A highlight of the event was the prize distribution ceremony, where deserving farmers were awarded prize money, cheques, and even tractor keys – essential tools that will aid them in their agricultural endeavors.

The Socio-Cultural Agri Finance Mela stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of banking institutions and the government in strengthening the agricultural sector and empowering farmers with the knowledge and resources, they need for a prosperous future.