Sindh University to host three-day book fair

In an effort to promote reading habits and strengthen academic engagement, the Institute of Sindhology and Allama I.I. Qazi library at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro has announced a three-day literary and educational book fair from February 26 to 28, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the university spokesperson, the book fair aims to inspire students, teachers and the general public to develop a love for reading, gain access to books on various subjects and encourage literary and academic discussions.

Renowned authors, scholars and publishers will participate in the event, where newly published books will be launched. While the attendees will be able to interact with writers and scholars in intellectual discussions, so as to further strengthen the literary and educational environment of the university.