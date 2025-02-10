KP govt sends medicines to Upper Kurram

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government has dispatched a fresh supply of emergency medicines to Upper Kurram while maintaining its ongoing helicopter relief operations, provincial health adviser Ehtesham Khan said on Monday.

More than 500kg of emergency medicines, donated by various NGOs and charity organisations, are being airlifted to the region aboard the provincial government’s MI-17 helicopter.

The supplies will be handed over to the medical superintendent in Parachinar.

Despite the crisis, the federal government has yet to provide any medicines or financial assistance, Ehtesham Khan said, criticising the inaction.

“People of Kurram continue to look towards the centre for support, but nothing has arrived so far,” he added.

Meanwhile, local authorities report that helicopter evacuations have transported over 230 people across the district, with flights still underway.

More than 1,200 patients have received medical treatment as relief efforts persist.

In a bid to restore peace, district officials and tribal elders are discussing measures to ensure the enforcement of a recent security agreement.

The administration has also confirmed the demolition of bunkers in Piwar and Balish Khel to strengthen stability in the area.

Last week, authorities in Kurram district demolished four more bunkers as part of ongoing efforts to enforce a local peace agreement, while rival factions are set to hold a second round of talks in Peshawar.

According to district officials, the removal of bunkers is proceeding as agreed, with the latest demolitions taking place in Balish Khel and Anarkali using explosives.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the Kohat peace accord, which aims to stabilise the region. Measures such as escorted convoys are also being introduced to ensure public safety.