Nine new judges sworn in at Lahore High Court

Nine additional judges took their oath of office at the Lahore High Court (LHC) with Chief Justice Aliya Neelum presiding over the swearing-in ceremony held on the court’s lawn.

The newly appointed judges include Justice Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Justice Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Justice Sardar Akbar Ali, and Justice Malik Javid Iqbal Wains. Justice Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Justice Muhammad Jawad Zafar, Justice Khalid Ishaq, Justice Malik Muhammad Owais Khalid, and Justice Chaudhry Sultan Mahmood also took their oaths during the ceremony.

The appointments have increased the court’s strength from 34 to 43 judges. However, the Lahore High Court continues to face a shortage of 17 judges against its sanctioned strength.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by sitting judges, law officers, and court staff. Bar representatives and family members of the newly appointed judges were also present at the event. This expansion of the judiciary marks a significant step toward addressing the court’s capacity needs, though the remaining vacancies indicate ongoing challenges in achieving full judicial strength.