Govt collecting Rs60 levy on one liter of petrol

The Ministry of Finance has generated additional Rs76 billion revenue under the head of petroleum development levy (PDL) during the first half of current fiscal year 2024-25 which is 16 percent more as compared to the amount collected during the same period of previous fiscal year.

A report issued by Ministry of Finance showed that the incumbent government is collecting R60 as petroleum development levy on one litre of petrol or diesel.

The government collected Rs549 billion under the head of petroleum development levy during the current fiscal year while Rs473 billion were collected during the same period of previous fiscal year.

Experts said that the government enhanced the petroleum development levy from Rs10 to Rs79 in the budget.

They further revealed that the government has still not imposed Rs10 petroleum development levy on consumers.

The experts stated that petroleum development levy is a big source for the government to collect non-tax revenue.