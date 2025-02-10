10 more flights called off at Karachi Airport

The flight operation at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport could not be brought to normal as another 10 flights were cancelled due to technical and operational reasons on Monday. The international and domestic flight operations were disrupted again and passengers faced difficulties in rescheduling their travel plans. Serene Air’s two flights ER-522 and ER-524 from Karachi to Lahore were cancelled while two more Serene Air’s flights ER-502 and ER-504 were going to Islamabad from Karachi were also called off. Emirates flight EK-605 going to Dubai from Karachi was shelved along with Batak Air flight OD-136 from Karachi to Kuala Lumpur. PIA flight PK-241 going to Damam from Karachi was cancelled along with PIA flight PK-157 going to Salamcourt from Karachi. PIA flight PK-310 going to Quetta from Karachi was also called off. Serene Air’s flight ER-811 going to Jeddah from Karachi was also shelved.