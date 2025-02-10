Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Monday agreed to urgently convene an Extraordinary Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting of Foreign Ministers to discuss the developments relating to Gaza.

The DPM and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with the Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and strongly condemning Israeli Prime Minister’s irresponsible and provocative remarks, said a statement from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

The DPM and FM reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the Kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as unflinching support to the Palestinian cause.

The Saudi Foreign Minister thanked the DPM for Pakistan’s consistent and time-tested support to the sanctity and inviolability of the Kingdom.

Separately, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Attama Haji Mohammad bin Haji Hassan focusing on key regional issues.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dar and his Malaysian counterpart discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as well as the broader Middle East situation,.

The conversation underscored the urgency of addressing the human suffering and instability in the region, particularly in Gaza, where civilians have faced severe challenges.

During the call, Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause and emphasised Pakistan’s continuous support for a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s position of advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people at the international level.

The two leaders also discussed the forthcoming extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, with Pakistan expressing its strong support for the initiative.

Dar highlighted the importance of collective action to address the Middle East crisis and the role of the OIC in providing a platform for dialogue and cooperation on Palestinian rights.

Previously, Pakistan on Sunday strongly denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s suggestion to establish a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia, with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar engaging in diplomatic outreach to his Iranian, Turkish, and Egyptian counterparts to discuss the evolving Middle East situation.

In a strongly worded statement, the Foreign Office categorically rejected Netanyahu’s proposal, calling it “irresponsible, provocative and thoughtless”, condemning in unequivocal terms the statement made by the Israeli premier.

FM Dar stated that the Israeli remark was irresponsible, provocative and thoughtless, which was not only deeply offensive but also undermined and disregarded the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and an independent State on their own historical and legitimate territory.

He said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with Saudi Arabia and commended its steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their just cause.

Any attempt to undermine Saudi Arabia’s unwavering position and misrepresentation of its commitment to the Palestinian cause is deeply regrettable, the statement said.

Dar said Pakistan firmly believes that the Palestinian people have an inalienable right to establish an independent and sovereign state based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

“Any proposal that seeks to displace or relocate the Palestinian people from their ancestral homeland is unacceptable and constitutes a blatant violation of international law, United Nations resolutions and the principles of justice and fairness,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dar spoke to foreign ministers of Iran, Egypt and Turkey to discuss the evolving situation.

Dar discussed with them the evolving situation in Gaza. DPM/FM expressed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment and support to the Palestinian people and for the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.