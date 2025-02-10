Somalia’s envoy, UMT president discuss ways to boost educational ties

Sheikh Noor Mohammad Hassan, the Ambassador of Somalia to Pakistan, held a pivotal meeting with Ibrahim Hasan Murad, President of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) and former Minister, at UMT’s Johar Town campus in Lahore.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed avenues for enhancing educational collaboration between Pakistan and Somalia. They emphasized the significance of fostering bilateral relations through academic partnerships and formal agreements, aiming to create new opportunities for students and researchers from both nations.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad underscored the critical role that educational collaboration plays in advancing the bilateral relationship. Strengthening higher education partnerships will open new avenues for students and academia in both Pakistan and Somalia, he stated.

The UMT President also shared that a number of Somali students are already benefiting from scholarships at UMT.

Former Minister further shared that Collaboration in education and research is a fundamental pillar for securing a prosperous future for both countries. He said that UMT is committed to promoting international academic cooperation and expanding opportunities for students worldwide. UMT recently shortlisted for THE Award Asia 2025, which is an honor for us, Murad shared with the Ambassador.