President Zardari, Tayyip Erdogan discuss mutual ties

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a brief stopover at Istanbul Airport en route to Portugal. Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan warmly received the president at the airport. In the meeting, President Zardari and President Erdogan discussed the bilateral ties and the matters of mutual interest besides exchanging courtesies. After a brief meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President Asif Ali Zardari reached Portugal. President Zardari will express condolences on the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan. During the visit, President Asif Ali Zardari met with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. The president also attended the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in the Chinese city of Harbin. During the visit, memorandums of understanding were signed between Pakistan and China for bilateral cooperation in various fields.