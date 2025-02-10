SOE restructuring key to sustainable growth, says planning minister

Federal Minister for Planning Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Chaudhry has said that Pakistan is prepared for a major economic transformation, emphasising that good governance and policy continuity are essential for progress.

Speaking at a three-day training session for directors of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) at the Executive Development Institute (EDI) of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP), he highlighted the government’s commitment to reforms, transparency and modern technology adoption. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he expressed confidence that Pakistan would soon emerge as a global economic force.

The federal minister said that organising a Directors’ Training Programme to professionalise the leadership of SOEs and enhance their performance is a significant step. He congratulated the administration of NSPP and the EDI for the initiative, which will improve governance in the public sector and help align SOEs with international standards. He highlighted that SOEs are crucial economic assets to the country, providing services in energy, transportation, finance and public utilities. Currently, there are 212 active SOEs in Pakistan, but their financial performance lags behind global standards.