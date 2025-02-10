Dacoit carrying Rs7m head-money killed in police encounter

A notorious and wanted dacoit namely Muneer alias Mini Baloch, with a bounty of Rs7 million on his head, was killed during an encounter with police in Rohilanwali area of District Muzaffargarh.

A spokesman of Punjab police said that the dead dacoit was wanted by police as 62 cases were registered against him in different police stations.

The spokesman further revealed that after noticing the police van the dacoits gang started indiscriminate firing on them.

Soon after receiving the report, a heavy contingent of police force under the supervision of DSP Saddar reached the area for launching a counter action.

During heavy exchange of firing the wanted dacoit was critically wounded while a police constable received severe bullet injuries and a police vehicle was partially damaged.

The injured dacoit died on way to hospital while his other colleagues managed to escape from the scene.

Police also recovered a motorcycle and an automatic rifle from the possession of the dead dacoit. The spokesman said that raids were being conducted to arrest the colleagues of dead dacoit.