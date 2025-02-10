Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan to visit Pakistan this week

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to visit Pakistan this week as part of his four-day tour across three Asian nations, including Malaysia and Indonesia.

Erdogan’s visit kicks off today, beginning with Malaysia, followed by Indonesia, before he arrives in Islamabad, Daily Sabah reported on Monday. During his stay in Pakistan, he will engage in discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

The visit, officially announced on the president’s social media account, follows a recent interaction between President Asif Ali Zardari and Erdogan at Istanbul Airport. During their brief meeting, the two leaders exchanged warm remarks and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Erdogan’s trip comes at a time of growing collaboration between Ankara and Islamabad, particularly in defense. Pakistan recently signed a deal to acquire Turkish-built naval vessels for the Pakistan Navy (PN). The two nations also conducted Turgutreis-XI, a bilateral naval exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean in January. The exercise aimed to boost interoperability between their naval forces through a series of maritime operations and tactical drills, reaffirming their shared commitment to regional maritime security.

On the diplomatic front, Erdogan’s visit follows a series of high-profile engagements. In September 2024, he met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly session in New York, where he praised Pakistan’s economic progress. His visit also comes after Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s trip to Islamabad in November 2024, marking another key diplomatic exchange for Pakistan.