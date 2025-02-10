What did Hania say about acting in Bollywood?

Pakistani showbiz star Hania Aamir has expressed her consent to work in Bollywood if the project is ‘good’.

During a recent Q&A session, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir shared her thoughts on working in Bollywood. When asked whether she would accept film offers from India, she responded positively, saying that she would “definitely consider it” if the project was good.

The actress, known for her vibrant personality and strong performances, has gained immense popularity in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Her statement comes at a time when cross-border collaborations in cinema remain a topic of interest despite political tensions.

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant said she wants to see Hania Aamir share the screen with none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Hania Aamir has always been vocal about her love for Bollywood especially Shah Rukh Khan. Now, it will be interesting to see whether Rakhi Sawant’s intervention can help her bag a role opposite Salman Khan.

In an earlier interview, the Pakistani TV star talked about her childhood when she was a ‘weird, smart and funny’ kid, who had a ‘huge obsession’ with colouring her hair.

The celebrity mentioned that she even attempted to do it herself once.

On the work front, she most recently won global recognition and acclaim for her role as Sharjeena, in the biggest serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring superstar Fahad Mustafa.