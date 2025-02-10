Karachi Literature Festival Day 2 focuses on climate change

Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) 2025 continued on Saturday with a special focus on climate change.

Readers, authors and thinkers exchanged their views on the issue. The discussions on literature, culture, youth and public interest were engaging. In a conversation with educationist Ambreena Ahmed, Senator Sherry Rehman emphasised that climate awareness through education is vital to meet environmental challenges.

The topic was further explored in the session “From Learning to Leading: Climate Education and Advocacy” with a distinguished panel that included Afia Salam and Syeda Rinam Fatima. Poignant references and humorous anecdotes filled ‘Moin Akhtar: One Man Show,’ featuring the renowned Anwar Maqsood, Zeba Shahnaz, and Ghazal Ansari.

Embracing the paperless e-books, the literary transition to digital formats was dissected in ‘Kaghaz Kii Mehek Roothnay Ko Hai: Kitaab Se- E-Book Tak Ka Safar,’ with Mubeen Mirza, Hoori Noorani, Iqbal Khursheed and Maniza Naqvi in conversation. In addition to climate change, the festival delved into political activism, with Senator Sherry Rehman and Victoria Schofield sharing insights on their friendship and Schofield’s book The Fragrance of Tears: My Friendship with Benazir Bhutto.

The legal landscape in Pakistan was another major focus, as Hamid Khan discussed the country’s legal system, and Raza Rabbani and others highlighted the need for constitutional reforms.

The festival also celebrated the literary bond, with Muneeza and Kamila Shamsie reflecting on how family stories shape their writing.

The day also featured 16 exciting book launches, including works by Mishal Husain.