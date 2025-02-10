Gisele Bündchen welcomes her third child

Gisele Bündchen just strutted into life as a mom of three. The supermodel has welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, TMZ reports.

E! News has reached to reps for comment and has not heard back.

While this is her and the jujitsu instructor’s first child together, Gisele is also mom to son Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady. The 44-year-old model has always been open about the ups and downs of motherhood, sharing how it’s no catwalk in the park. But she credits her “bonus” son, Jack, 17-whom Tom shares with ex Bridget Moynahan-with preparing her for motherhood in the years before she welcomed Ben.

“I got to experience how it is to feel, to be a mom before I was even a mom-to be a bonus mom,” Gisele, who began dating Tom in 2006 before Jack was born, told Robin Roberts during her Impact x Nightline special back in March. “So, I got to experience how my heart could feel that love and just expand in ways I never thought were possible.”

Indeed, she has always been incredibly protective of her mom status, especially when it comes to mom-shamers who downplay the hardships of motherhood.

“If I ever hear someone saying, ‘She’s just a mom,’ it makes me angry,” she wrote in her 2018 book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. “Being ‘just a mom’ is the foundation of everything. Being ‘just a mom’ ensures that our children have the foundation and support they need to succeednot just at work but at life.”

After all, Gisele-who wed Tom in 2009 and was married to the athlete for 13 years before their split-understands that child rearing is no easy feat, praising the moms who work tirelessly every day to bring up good people in the world.

“Millions of ‘just moms’ are busy raising future men and women who will someday influence the world in either positive or negative ways,” she continued. “Our culture likes to treat the daily multitasking that women perform as something to be expected. They’re not. There are a lot of mothers out there who make everything possible and everything happen, and I think they’re amazing.”

Though Gisele is embarking on an exciting new chapter with Joaquim, 37-who she was first spotted with in November 2022, one month after her divorce from the star quarterback was finalised-she’s grateful for receiving the greatest gift from her ex: her children.

“I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children,” she told CBS Sunday Morning in September 2023. “And I think when a door shuts, other doors open.”

That door? A whirlwind romance alongside the newest addition to her growing family. While the mom of three doesn’t know what the future holds, her children will always be her highest priority.