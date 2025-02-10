Travis Kelce says it’s a great honour for Donald Trump to attend Super Bowl

There appears to be no bad blood between Travis Kelce and Donald Trump-despite the president’s declared hatred of the NFL star’s girlfriend Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end responded to the Secret Service’s Feb. 4 announcement that the U.S. leader-who declared he “hates” the Grammy winner after she endorsed Kamala Harris in the election-would be attending the 2025 Super Bowl Feb. 9 in New Orleans. “That’s awesome,” Kelce told reporters Feb. 5. “It’s a great honor.” The three-time Super Bowl champ continued, “I think no matter who the president is, I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life and having the president there, it’s the best country in the world, so it’d be pretty cool.” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also weighed in on Trump’s plans, saying at the team’s Feb. 5 press conference, “It’s always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president.” The recent comments from the two Chiefs players, whose team will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX, come almost five months after Taylor shared her endorsement of Harris.