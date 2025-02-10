Alvarez and Scull set super middleweight bout for May

Mexico’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will seek the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super middleweight title in May against undefeated Cuban William Scull, Arab promoter Turki Alalshikh announced Saturday. Alalshikh, who is an adviser at the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, added that the fight will be contested in his country. “The legendary Saul Alvarez will fight William Scull in undisputed fight in Riyadh on May 3,” Alalshikh posted on his social media. “If he wins the fight, in September he will be undisputed again.” Alvarez, who has a record of 62 wins with 39 knockouts, two draws and two losses, currently holds the World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) titles. Scull, who holds the IBF super middleweight title, has 23 wins with nine knockouts. The winner of the fight will retain all four super middleweight titles. The fight against Scull is the first of four that Alvarez will hold after signing a contract with Riyadh Season. Vasiliy Lomachenko unruffled by brash Kambosos ahead of world title fight. After facing Scull, the Mexican boxer will fight Terence Crawford in September in the United States. The other two fights will be in Saudi Arabia in 2026.