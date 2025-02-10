India beat England in second ODI to secure series

Rohit shrugged off a poor run of form that had seen him average 10.37 in his last 16 innings across formats to belt 12 fours and seven sixes as India overhauled a target of 305 with 33 balls to spare.

The India captain cashing in once he got in was a lesson to England, whose top six made scores between 26 and 69 but struggled against spin, with Ravindra Jadeja outstanding again in recording 10-1-35-3.

This was an improved batting display from Thursday’s defeat in Nagpur, with Ben Duckett getting England off to a flyer, bludgeoning 10 fours in his 65, and Joe Root making a typically busy 69, before the tourists collapsed from 248 for four in the 43rd over to 304 all out with one ball unused.

India’s spinners took a combined four for 121 in 26 overs, compared with three for 181 from 24 off the pacers, before Rohit and Shubman Gill (60) put on 136 in 16.4 overs.

Even a delay of around 40 minutes due to a malfunction in one of the eight floodlights in the Barabati Stadium could not halt Rohit as India moved into an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rohit feasted on a four-pronged pace attack who offered minimal variation in lengths or pace, with England resting Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse, while Jacob Bethell was injured, as they slipped to a 15th defeat in their last 22 ODIs despite winning the toss and making another bright start.

Duckett was initially streaky with fours off both edges but found rhythm with his usual cuts and pulls to dominate an 81-run stand with Phil Salt, who contributed 26 then skied ODI debutant Varun Chakravarthy to Jadeja.

Duckett then undid his good work when he picked out long-on as Jadeja struck in his opening over.

India burned both their reviews on Root, in between which they did not query an lbw decision when the Yorkshireman missed a sweep off Axar Patel on 16. Had they done so, Root would have been on his way.