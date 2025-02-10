Britain win thrilling final to take SailGP honours in Sydney

Britain lost the lead and regained it to beat Canada and Australia in a thrilling three-boat final in the Sydney leg of SailGP, stretching its overall lead after podium finishes in the first three events of the season.

Australia came into Sunday’s final as favorite after winning the previous event in Auckland and winning three of seven fleet races in Sydney to top the points table with 63 points ahead of Britain with 51 and Canada with 43.

Britain had a win and two seventh placings in the three fleet races on the second day of the event Sunday and Canada had a second and two fourth placings to claim an unexpected finals place.

Australia had set the pace in its home event with exceptional performances off the start line, winning two of four races on day one. But the Australians incurred a start line penalty in the final, were forced to drop back behind Britain and Canada and were unable to recover. Britain hit the start line at pace and led at the top gate.

Canada picked up a shift on leg 2, passing Britain to lead by comfortable margins at the second, third and fourth gates, looking set for a shock victory.