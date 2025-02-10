Haris Rauf out? Setback for Pakistan before South Africa clash

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf is likely to be rested for the upcoming match against South Africa on February 12 as the team management remains cautious about his fitness, sources confirmed on Sunday.

Rauf, who suffered discomfort in his ribs during Pakistan’s recent clash against New Zealand, has shown signs of improvement but is still under medical observation.

The final decision on his participation will be made after reviewing his MRI reports.

The fast bowler was forced to leave the field during his seventh over in the match against New Zealand, experiencing pain that prevented him from completing his spell. In his absence, Salman Ali Agha completed the over.

Pakistan’s team management is reportedly reluctant to take any risks with Rauf’s fitness, especially with crucial fixtures ahead.

It is worth noting that in the same match, New Zealand, despite losing five wickets, managed to post a competitive total, with Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell contributing fifties.