New Zealand’s Ravindra recovering

New Zealand said Rachin Ravindra was recovering well after taking a ball full in the face during a warm-up match for the Champions Trophy against Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday. The all-rounder was left bloodied by the blow to his forehead after losing sight of the ball in the floodlights as he attempted a catch in the 38th over of Pakistan’s innings. The team said Ravindra had suffered a cut to his face but was “otherwise well” and had passed his first Head Injury Assessment (HIA). “He’s been conscious the whole time, which is fantastic,” his teammate Glenn Phillips told reporters at Gaddafi Stadium. “Obviously it was a pretty terrifying moment, he lost the ball in the lights and unfortunately the ball won that situation this time. He’s being monitored and I’m sure he’ll be raring to go as soon as possible.” New Zealand take on South Africa on Monday at the same stadium in the tri-series warm-up for the Champions Trophy, which begin when the Black Caps take on tournament hosts Pakistan again in Karachi on Feb. 19.