International condemnation for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks about a Palestinian state on Saudi Arabian soil is a waste of words.

He is immune to such gentle pushes. Instead, the fugitive of war crimes should be hounded and held accountable for his genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. His remarks about a future Palestine state on the piece of land given by Saudi Arabia does not even deserve a commentary, what to say of a formal statement by the state’s foreign or state spokespeople.

Yet, Saudi Arabia has strongly rejected Netanyahu’s statement. Riyadh called it a diversion from Israel’s crimes, including ethnic cleansing in Gaza. The Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned the remarks, saying they aimed to shift focus from Israel’s ongoing atrocities.

Other Arab nations were also quick to reject the statement. Egypt called the remarks “irresponsible”, while Jordan warned they threatened regional peace. The UAE rejected any suggestion of forcing Palestinians onto Saudi land.

Saudi Arabia made its stance clear – Palestinians are not outsiders. Their right to their homeland is undeniable. Netanyahu’s words, Riyadh argued, seek to erase history. The Kingdom believes that peace can only come through reason and a two-state solution. These statements by the Arab statements which have normalized their diplomatic relations with Israel are hallow, devoid of any real connections.

Pakistan also condemned the statement. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called Netanyahu’s remarks “provocative and thoughtless.” The Foreign Office said the comments disregarded Palestinian rights and self-determination.

Netanyahu, in his usual arrogance, tried to joke about the issue. When a pro-Netanyahu news channel mistakenly said “Saudi state” instead of “Palestinian state,” he laughed and played along.

There is nothing to joke about. Over 160,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed or injured. Israel is trying to justify the unjustifiable.

The world is watching. Netanyahu is laughing. He is still free. *