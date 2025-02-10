Custodial Torture

It happens in Pakistan and other developing countries. A man gets into a roadside dispute. A police constable takes offence. Within hours, he is behind bars. Soon after, he is declared dead. The media reports it as a usual story. The next day, another similar story. The life moves on.

One such story datelined Karachi says that a shopkeeper was detained and taken to police station over a minor altercation. The police claimed he suddenly fell ill in custody. But the autopsy told another story. There were injuries on his face and ears. Blood was oozing from his wounds. His family and colleagues say he was tortured to death. The post-mortem report says so but the police deny the allegations.

Such deaths are taken as a matter of fate. But in this case, protests broke out and deceased person’s family demanded justice. Traders in the market shut their shops. They claimed the arrest was over a petty issue. Witnesses say a constable’s bike hit the shopkeeper’s motorbike. Heated words were exchanged. Later that night, he was dragged to the police station. By morning, he was dead.

When the family reacts to such incidents, the police have a textbook method. This was also followed in the case: nine policemen, including a station house officer, were suspended from service. An inquiry was launched. But will it lead to accountability? Suspensions are temporary. Investigations drag on. The cycle repeats.

Custodial deaths are not new. Detainees often “fall ill” or “collapse” in police lockups. Many do not make it out alive. Post-mortem reports reveal the truth, but justice remains elusive.

Then there are police encounters. A growing trend in Punjab – suspects are gunned down. The police say their own accomplices shot them. It happens too often to be a coincidence. These encounters rarely have independent witnesses. The accused never get a trial.

The streets cry for justice. But will there be any? *