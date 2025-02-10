Trump’s Gaza Gamble

In the first two parts on the same subject, published in Daily Times, I argued that President Trump has reentered the White House with an agenda to ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA). I also argued that no other president has been as well prepared to take over the presidency of the US as President Trump. However, he is going too fast to accomplish his stated objectives. President Trump slapped a 25 per cent tariff on Mexico and Canada in less than two weeks and ten per cent on China.

The governments of Canada and Mexico reacted sharply and threatened to slap the same tariffs on the US, which could be counterproductive to President Trump’s MAGA. Reportedly, some shelves in the mega markets of Canadian cities carrying US products were removed in protest. Consequently, President Trump had telephonic conversations with Prime Minister Justin Treadu of Canada and President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, agreeing to defer the tariffs decision by 30 days. The leaderships of Canada and Mexico agreed to deploy a large number of active duty troops on their border with the US to control illegal crossings as well as check on the undesired cartels demanded by President Trump.

The 30-day deferment of the tariff’s imposition on Mexico and Canada indicates that all three governments agree on giving diplomacy more time to work. Trump should not make hasty decisions because the other two countries will not accept such dictation that may be against their national interests.

Any idea of displacing the people of Gaza anywhere else would be in clear contradiction with the UN Security Council resolutions.

On the other hand, China has also reacted sharply to Trumop’s plans to impose tariffs on its goods and announced a reciprocal rise in tariffs on American imports. Also, China plans to restrict the exporting of critical minerals needed for communication technology to the US.

President Trump dropped a bombshell on the 16th day in the White House, attracting sharp reactions worldwide. Trump was speaking to the press along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he said, “The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too ….. We’ll make sure that it’s done world-class. It’ll be wonderful for the people – Palestinians, Palestinians mostly; we’re talking about.” Trump suggested that “displaced Palestinians in Gaza be permanently resettled outside the war-torn territory and proposed the US take “ownership” in redeveloping the area into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

The allies immediately rejected Trump’s statement, and several world leaders declared it against all UN Humanitarian Laws that relate to forced displacement of the people. Trump named Egypt and Jordan as the possible places where Gazans can be relocated; however, the leaderships of both these countries have clearly stated that it would further deepen the Middle East crisis and “undermine a decades-long push by the US and allies for a two-state solution.” Saudi Arabia also maintained its stance on an independent Palestinian state with a “firm, steadfast and unwavering position.”

Likewise, the Western allies have also rejected the idea of forced displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, “The Gaza Strip belongs to the Palestinian people, and their expulsion would be unacceptable and contrary to international law.” France also reiterated “its opposition to any forced displacement of the Palestinian population of Gaza, which would constitute a serious violation of international law, an attack on the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians, but also a major obstacle to the two-state solution and a major destabilising factor for our close partners Egypt and Jordan, as well as for the entire region.” Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said, “I want to be very clear on this: Gaza is the land of Gazan Palestinians, and they must stay in Gaza.”

Elsewhere in Europe, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Harris said, “It’s very clear the direction of travel here: We need a two-state solution, and the people of Palestine and the people of Israel both have a right to live in states safely side by side, and that’s where the focus has to be. Any idea of displacing the people of Gaza anywhere else would be in clear contradiction with the UN Security Council resolutions.” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.”They [Palestinians] must be allowed home, they must be allowed to rebuild, and we should be with them in that rebuild on the way to a two-state solution.” UK Foreign Minister David Lammy added, “We’ve always been clear about our belief that we must see two states. We must see Palestinians live and prosper in their homelands in Gaza and the West Bank.”

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Trump’s proposal “makes no sense.” He added, “Where would Palestinians live? This is something incomprehensible to any human being; Palestinians are the ones who need to take care of Gaza.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government continues to support a two-state solution “where both Israelis and Palestinians could live in peace and security ….. We’ve supported a ceasefire, we’ve supported hostages being released, and we’ve supported aid getting into Gaza,” he said.

Russia and China have also reacted sharply to Trump’s statement. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, “There are Israeli plans to take full control of the occupied West Bank and attempts to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Practising a policy of collective punishment is a method that Russia rejects.”

China’s Foreign Ministry said “it opposes the forced transfer of the people of Gaza and hopes all parties will take ceasefire and post-conflict governance as an opportunity to bring the Palestinian issue back to a political settlement based on the two-state solution.” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Trump’s comments are “unacceptable” and warned leaving Palestinians “out of the equation” would lead to more conflict.

The purpose of reporting the world leader’s reaction to Trump’s statement on Gaza is to reassert that this plan is not doable, not desirable, not preferable and not acceptable at all, Mr President.

The writer of this article has authored three international books: “Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Management Between India and Pakistan” “South Asia Needs Hybrid Peace” and “Understanding Sun Tzu and the Art of Hybrid War.”