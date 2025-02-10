Internal rift deepens in MQM-P over organisational reshuffle

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is facing internal turmoil following a organisational reshuffle that has sparked protests among party workers and highlighted divisions within the leadership.

The restructuring, announced on Saturday, placed senior figures including Anees Qaimkhani, Aminul Haq, and Dr Farooq Sattar in key positions within the Central Organising Committee.

However, the move was met with resistance from within the party ranks, as workers gathered at the Bahadurabad headquarters, demanding more transparency and consultation in leadership decisions.

During the demonstration, workers chanted in support of party Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while voicing opposition to former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal, who remains a divisive figure within MQM-P.

The group also protested against Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori’s assignment as the in-charge of the provincial parliamentary committee.

A video circulating on social media shows the two groups clashing.

Some members accused the leadership of sidelining key figures without prior discussion, while reports suggested that minor scuffles broke out between party workers and officials during the protest.

Adding to the tension, speculation emerged regarding Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori’s role in the reshuffle, with unconfirmed reports suggesting slogans were raised against him.

Despite the growing dissent, MQM-P leaders sought to downplay the crisis. Farooq Sattar defended Siddiqui, rejecting any suggestion of a no-confidence vote against him.

“There is no need for such a move, nor does the party’s constitution provide for it,” Sattar said.

He called for unity, warning that any division at this stage would weaken the party and hurt its political standing. Sattar acknowledged that differences existed but insisted they should be handled internally.

He added that any concerns stemming from previous merger agreements between party factions could be resolved through dialogue.

In response to the unrest, MQM-P issued a statement dismissing reports of a major split.

The party claimed that “certain elements” on social media were deliberately exaggerating the situation to create internal strife.

“A well-planned attempt is being made to harm MQM-P’s unity,” the statement read. It urged workers to remain disciplined and not fall for misinformation.

MQM-P also called on media outlets to verify information before broadcasting news about internal party matters, insisting that it remains a democratic organisation where differences are natural and addressed within the party structure.