Security forces neutralise 7 terrorists in two KP IBOs

At least seven terrorists were killed during two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: “On night [of] 8-9 February 2025, security forces conducted IBO in the general area Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District on the reported presence of khwarij.”

During the conduct of the operation, the ISPR said, the security forces engaged the terrorist’s location and resultantly three terrorists were killed, while two others sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, another operation was conducted in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. “In the ensuing fire exchange, four khwarij [terrorists] were effectively neutralised by the security forces, while three khwarij got injured,” it added.

Sanitisation operations were launched to eliminate any other terrorists, the military’s media wing added.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it concluded.

The operations are part of a sustained counter-terrorism effort as the country witnessed a surge in violent attacks since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank. The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.