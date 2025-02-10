Poliovirus ‘detected’ in Azad Kashmir’s sewerage

According to reports, poliovirus traces were found in sewerage samples from 21 districts across the country. With this latest detection, the total number of positive polio sewage samples in 2025 has risen to 47. Health authorities have identified the presence of Wild Polio Virus Type 1 (WPV1) in these environmental samples, which were collected between January 8 and January 23 from various sewage lines. The detection of poliovirus in sewage samples from AJK, marks the second second detection of the virus in 2025, sources revealed. The sources further revealed that eight districts of Balochistan, including Dera Bugti, Hub, Khuzdar, Nushki, Naseerabad, Osta Muhammad, Zhob, and Lasbela have tested positive for poliovirus in sewage. Sewage was also founded infected with poliovirus in six districts of Punjab, including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Multan, and Rahim Yar Khan. Poliovirus was also detected in four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Charsadda Swabi, and Tank, Karachi East district of Sindh, Islamabad, and AJK’s Muzaffarabad. So far in 2025, one confirmed case of polio virus infection has been reported in the country.