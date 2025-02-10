Martyrs are pride of the nation: Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Sunday said that martyrs of Pakistan’s armed forces are the pride of the nation as the country is safe only because of the great sacrifices laid down by the security personnel. The governor remarked this during his separate visits to villages of martyrs Havaldar Saeed Iqbal and Sepoy Basit Ali who sacrificed their lives while fighting against terrorists in Wana. Havaldar Saeed Iqbal Shaheed belonged to Shahra-e-Bahadur village and Sepoy Basit Ali Shaheed belonged to Jafar village of Fateh Jang. Sardar Saleem extended condolence with the families of the martyrs, offered Fateha for the high ranks of Shud and paid tribute to the parents of Shuhda. He said that the nation stands by the defence forces of Pakistan. “Every child of Tehsil Fateh Jang is ready to sacrifice himself for the defence of the motherland”, he said. Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs. He assured the Shuhda families of all possible facilities to be provided to the families of the martyrs.