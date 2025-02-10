80 bunkers demolished, compensation cheques distributed in Kurram

A total of 80 bunkers have been demolished in Kurram district as part of ongoing efforts to restore peace in the region.

Additionally, compensation cheques were distributed among the families of martyrs.

Spokesman of district administration told on Sunday that 25 more bunkers were dismantled recently, bringing the total number of demolished bunkers to 80 since the implementation of the peace agreement.

Heavy machinery is being used to carry out the demolition process.

The administration further stated that 14 more families of martyrs from Lower Kurram received compensation cheques worth one million rupees each.

The Deputy Commissioner Kurram emphasized that so far, approximately Rs. 60 million have been distributed among the families of martyrs and other victims of terrorist incidents.

He also mentioned that efforts were going on to collect data of affected individuals to ensure further assistance.