Memon vows stricter enforcement of traffic rules

On the instructions of Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Sindh Road Safety Committee continued its strict operations against traffic violations. During an effective operation, 92 vehicles were inspected, 44 were fined, and 7 vehicles were impounded, while one driver was also arrested. A total fine of Rs. 334,360 was imposed on violators of traffic laws. Sindh’s Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the enforcement of traffic laws is being further tightened. He emphasized that indiscriminate action is being taken against violators and that mismanagement and illegal vehicles on the roads will not be tolerated. He further stated that public safety is the government’s top priority, and strict action will be taken against anyone violating the law. This campaign will continue to ensure safer roads and prevent accidents.