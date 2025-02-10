KPK also stands against PTI’s politics of chaos and anarchy: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also rejected the politics of chaos and violence propagated by the PTI founder. She emphasized that not a single PTI supporter came out from any district of Punjab. Gandapur, as per his usual behaviour, attempted to please the PTI founder through indecent tactics but failed.

She further stated that despite the misuse of government resources and forcing government employees to attend rallies, PTI could not gather even 5,000 people. Those who did come forward deliberately got themselves arrested just to score points in front of their leader.

The Punjab Information Minister added that Junaid Akbar has miserably failed in his first test. After the failed rebellions of May 9 and November 26, the nation has grown weary of PTI’s protest politics. The youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also realized that while the youth in Punjab are receiving electric bikes and scholarships, they too deserve the same. She assured that Maryam Nawaz will soon announce scholarships for the children of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.

Azma Bokhari further stated that the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) envisions the country’s development and prosperity. Under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan is once again emerging as a strong nation on the world map.