Shab-e-Barat to be observed with religious devotion

Muslims across the nation will observe Shab-e-Barat, the night of forgiveness, on the 15th of Shaban, corresponding to Thursday night (February 13 -14, 2025) with religious fervor and devotion.

Shab-e-Barat, regarded as one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar, is a time when Muslims seek forgiveness for their sins, pray for the departed souls, and ask for divine mercy and blessings. The night, also known as Laylat-ul-Bara’ah, is believed to be a moment when Allah Almighty determines the destinies of individuals for the coming year.

Mosques across the country, including Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, and Faizan-e-Madina in Karachi, are expected to host special Nawafil (voluntary prayers), Quran recitations, and Dua (supplications) throughout the night.