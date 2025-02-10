Over 45 mln children receive anti-polio drops

The Ministry of Health on Sunday said that more than 45 million children have been vaccinated during the National Polio Immunization Campaign.

According to officials of the Ministry of Health, this was the first national polio vaccination drive of year 2025 during which polio drops were given to children under five years of age.

They said that during this national Polio vaccination campaign, more than 400,000 trained polio workers visited door to door to perform their services.

Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Health Dr Mukhtar Bharath requested the parents to fully support the polio workers and give their children polio drops during every immunization drive.

He said that it is the national and moral responsibility of parents to give polio vaccine to all children under five years of age.