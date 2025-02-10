PIA’s return to Europe key to tourism revival: MD PTDC

The revival of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on its once-popular European routes is a major milestone for Pakistan’s aviation and tourism sectors.

This move presents a golden opportunity to improve the country’s global image, with the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) working closely to ensure that the benefits extend beyond air travel.

Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director of PTDC, in an exclusive interview with APP expressed optimism about how the restoration of PIA’s European flights will contribute to Pakistan’s broader tourism goals.

“This revival is part of a larger strategy to promote the country’s tourism potential,” Rana said on Sunday.

“Increased connectivity will help showcase Pakistan’s hidden treasures to the world, attracting not just tourists, but also investors and cultural ambassadors, ” he said.

Rana emphasized that PTDC aims to foster a favourable perception of Pakistan internationally, with PIA’s return serving as a direct boost to the tourism sector.

“PIA’s European routes will connect travelers to the beauty and culture of Pakistan, making it an attractive destination,” he explained.

The revival of PIA and the resurgence of tourism are intricately linked.

PTDC has been working to shift Pakistan’s image from one of negative stereotypes to a country with rich landscapes, diverse cultures, and deep history. Initiatives like the online visa policy for 126 countries, offering fast processing, are crucial to this transformation.

These efforts align with the broader goal of turning tourism into a sustainable industry.

PTDC’s statistics show that international arrivals reached 2.21 million in 2023, with a projected 15% increase in 2024.

This uptick reflects growing global interest in Pakistan, driven by the country’s natural beauty, hospitality, and heritage.

The return of PIA’s flights to Europe will further fuel this growth by making travel to Pakistan easier and more reliable.

“We’re seeing more tourists from key markets like the USA, China, Germany, and the UK,” said Rana. “With enhanced travel options through these European routes, we expect this growth to continue.”

Pakistan is home to some of the world’s most stunning landscapes, from towering mountains to lush valleys, and a rich cultural heritage. In 2019, CNN and Forbes recognized Pakistan as an emerging travel destination, and in subsequent years, the British Backpacker Society named it one of the “friendliest countries” with some of the most breathtaking mountain scenery.

Through strategic reforms, PTDC has been building an ecosystem that supports both inbound tourism and local economic growth.

The streamlined online visa policy, which processes free visas within 24 hours for visitors from 126 countries, is designed to ensure a seamless experience once PIA brings international tourists to Pakistan.

PIA’s history is a tale of both success and decline. Once a symbol of national pride, the airline was known for its world-class service, modern fleet, and ability to connect Pakistan globally. In the 1960s and 1970s, PIA was a respected name in aviation, admired worldwide.

However, over the years, mismanagement, financial crises, and poor policies led to the airline’s downfall.

By 2020, PIA faced massive losses, with debts exceeding PKR 56 billion. Political interference, corruption, and failure to modernize further eroded the airline’s position in the competitive global market.

The revival of PIA’s European routes is more than just about restoring an airline—it’s part of a broader effort to reclaim Pakistan’s global reputation and boost its economy. As the airline resumes services to Europe, the aim is not only to attract more passengers but also to make Pakistan a more accessible destination for tourists.

Rana views this as a crucial moment for both PIA and the country. As Pakistan’s tourism sector steadily recovers, PIA’s revival could spark a new era of growth for both the airline and the nation’s tourism industry. While the road to recovery remains long, there is hope that continued collaboration between government agencies, PIA, and the private sector will allow Pakistan’s skies—and its tourism sector—to flourish once again.