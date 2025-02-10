ANP to exhibit political strength on Bacha Khan’s death anniversary

The Awami National Party Dir Lower has announced to demonstrate its political strength on the occasion of the death anniversary of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and Khan Abdul Wali Khan in Timergara on February 15.

An ANP statement on Sunday said that provincial leaders will address the anniversary gathering.

In this regard, an ANP meeting was held at the residence of ANP Senior Vice President and former candidate for the Provincial Assembly Malik Sajjad Khan Yousafzai in Malikabad, wherein large number of officials, fellow lawyers, students and workers of the Pashtun Students Federation from across the district participated.

The meeting reviewed the preparations for the death anniversary of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and Khan Abdul Wali Khan in Timergara on February 15. The organization was also discussed and it was decided to complete the party organization at the tehsil, union council and village council levels soon.

The meeting was attended by ANP Provincial General Secretary Hussain Shah Yousafzai, District President Haji Bahadur Khan, Senior Vice President and former candidate for the Provincial Assembly Malik Sajjad Khan Yousafzai, Election Chairman Haider Khan, Tehsil Adinzai President Latif Bacha, Bakht Baida Rajan, Shah Faisal Advocate of Malgari Lawyers, and others.

The meeting decided to hold the death anniversary of ANP leaders with devotion and respect.

The participants said the ANP is the spokesperson for the rights of Pashtuns, which made sacrifices for the rights of Pashtuns.They said that the KP government has totally failed to deliver adding that if voted ANP will eliminate the sense of deprivation among KP people.