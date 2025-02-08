PTI rejects govt’s latest invitation for talks, says chapter closed

The PTI has refused to engage in political talks with the government, rejecting the latest invitation from the National Assembly speaker.

Speaking to a private TV channel program, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omer Ayub Khan declared that the “chapter of talks is now closed.” He emphasized that political negotiations are not based on mere wishes but require firm commitments, which, according to him, the government failed to demonstrate.

Omer Ayub criticised the government’s approach, stating that while the PTI had initiated discussions in good faith, the ruling authorities neither displayed goodwill nor ill intent — leading to a deadlock.

“We started the negotiations seriously, but the government did not accept our demands. Since they were not willing to proceed with sincerity, we see no point in continuing talks,” he said.

Separately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers were arrested in Multan and Muzaffarabad as the party holds rallies nationwide to mark February 8 as ‘Black Day,’ the anniversary of last year’s controversial elections.

In Multan, PTI leaders Meher Bano Qureshi, Zahid Bahar Hashmi, and Dalir Meher were detained by police at Pull Chatta for violating Section 144. Over 10 PTI workers were also arrested for attempting to hold a rally in the area.

Meanwhile, in Muzaffarabad, several PTI workers were detained after attempting to protest at Azadi Chowk, though some managed to flee.

The government crackdown follows the imposition of a ban on all gatherings across Punjab, Balochistan, and Islamabad.

PTI leader Khawaja Farooq escaped police custody when he was placed in a worker’s car instead of a police vehicle. The driver, sensing the situation, drove off before police could react. Officers chased the car on foot but were unable to apprehend him.

However, Farooq, who is also the opposition leader in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative, was later arrested, an official said, adding that 16 others were also arrested.

The main rally for ‘Black Day’ will take place in Swabi, where the party intends to continue its protests against the allegedly rigged 2024 General Elections.

In a statement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapursaid that ‘Black Day’ is being marked in protest against the “historic theft of the people’s mandate”.

Gandapur further commented that a party which had only won 17 seats was imposed upon the nation and given power. He criticised the government formed through Form 47, calling it incompetent and accusing it of destroying every institution in the country.

Addressing the government’s alleged involvement in the events of November 26, 2024, and May 9, 2023, Gandapur claimed that the ruling party was afraid to form a judicial commission to investigate these matters.

He asserted that if such a commission were established, all those responsible for the criminal activities would be held accountable.

Separately, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that “permission cannot be given to attack the state like May 9 or November 26”.

Speaking at a press conference in Sialkot, he said, “While the state is facing terrorism in two of our provinces, this party (PTI), even if not involved in the same acts of terrorism, is still amplifying them.”

Referring to the upcoming Champions Trophy tournament, Asif said that all of PTI’s rallies or protests “coincide with an event which is supposed to increase Pakistan’s respectability, so they [protest] to reduce the importance of that event”.

“The resources of the KP government are being used, government employees are being told to attend. A question arises as to why such gatherings do not happen in other provinces?” he added.

“You won’t see any PTI leadership from the rest of the three provinces,” he said, adding, “We do not have an objection if a peaceful gathering is done but in the past, all of them have started with violence.”

“KP’s chief minister says that 99 per cent of our demands have been met then that should be a cause for celebration, not protests,” Asif said.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet has approved a comprehensive security plan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, deploying the Pakistan Army, civil armed forces, police, and law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of participating teams.

Sources confirmed on Saturday that the security arrangements will be implemented under Article 245 of the Constitution, which allows the deployment of the Pakistan Army for internal security purposes.

According to sources, the Interior Ministry has already issued directives to all relevant institutions and provincial home departments to ensure top-tier security protocols.