S Arabia announces new visa policy for 14 countries, including Pakistan

Saudi Arabia has revised its visit visa policy for 14 countries, including Pakistan, India, Egypt, and Indonesia, scrapping one-year multiple-entry visas for tourism, business, and family visits.

Under the new regulations, visitors from these countries will now be eligible only for single-entry visas.

The change, which took effect on February 1, 2025, aims to curb unauthorised Hajj participation. Authorities say some individuals were using long-term visit visas to bypass the official pilgrimage quota system.

The affected countries include Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.

Under the revised policy, visitors from these 14 nations will need to apply for a single-entry visa, valid for 30 days, with a maximum stay of 30 days per visit. Applications and biometric verification must be completed at Etimad visa centres across Pakistan and other listed countries. The Saudi government has been tightening control over the Hajj pilgrimage, enforcing strict quota allocations for each country.

Previously, multiple-entry visas allowed travellers to enter Saudi Arabia throughout the year, enabling them to experience the Kingdom’s cultural and modern attractions.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has opened Hajj 2025 registration for domestic pilgrims, including Saudi citizens and residents. Applicants are required to submit requests via the Nusuk app or the official e-portal.

The ministry has urged applicants to register early, update their health information, and add accompanying pilgrims.

It also encouraged individuals to apply for exemptions from the Mahram (male guardian) requirement, where applicable. Once these steps are completed, applicants will be notified when Hajj package bookings open. Priority will be given to individuals who have not performed Hajj before, according to the ministry. The new visa restrictions mark a significant policy shift aimed at ensuring compliance with Hajj regulations while managing the influx of visitors to the Kingdom.