Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, stated that those who once prayed for Pakistan’s economic default are now ashamed, as the public has completely rejected the politics of lies propagated by the “Tehrik-e-Inteshar.”

Speaking at a public gathering in NA-127 on the “Day of Development and Progress,” on Saturday, he emphasized that while these opponents will continue to complain, the government will persist in its journey of progress and public service. He highlighted that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, the country’s economy is on the path to recovery. He declared that the entire nation is celebrating progress and that no force can halt Pakistan’s development.

The federal minister reiterated PML-N’s commitment to public welfare, stating that all available resources are being utilized to improve the quality of life for the people. He recalled how, upon assuming power, the government promised to transform Pakistan into an economic powerhouse, and now, after one year in office, the nation is witnessing development and prosperity.

He criticized the previous government, asserting that due to the incompetence of the “Instability Party,” Pakistan was on the verge of default. However, the current government, without prioritizing political gains, took decisive steps to rescue the country from economic collapse. He credited PM Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership for steering Pakistan away from default and towards development and economic stability. He highlighted that international financial institutions have acknowledged Pakistan’s economic recovery, with improvements such as an increase in exports compared to imports, a significant reduction in the trade deficit, and inflation dropping to its lowest level in 6.5 years. He described the government’s first year as exceptional, emphasizing that economic policies have improved the lives of ordinary citizens, with achievements recorded in infrastructure, education, health, and social welfare.

Tarar also mentioned that overseas Pakistanis have regained confidence in the government, leading to record-high remittances. The stock market has reached historic highs, IT exports have surged, and despite political instability, Pakistan’s economy is now on a positive trajectory. He stated that Pakistan is now being recognized among the world’s emerging economies, and global leaders appreciate the country’s economic progress when PM Shehbaz Sharif meets them on diplomatic visits, bringing pride to the nation.

He praised Pakistan’s military leadership for playing a crucial role in national development, stating that patriotism and hard work have contributed to progress. He strongly criticized the May 9 rioters, accusing them of defaming the armed forces and labeling them as “enemies of Pakistan” who dishonor national martyrs. He condemned PTI’s politics, saying that their allegations of election rigging have been buried and that those who once prayed for Pakistan’s default are now frustrated by the country’s progress. Instead of being happy about economic recovery, they are mourning, showing their insincerity towards the nation’s well-being.

He criticized PTI’s governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming that they have nothing to show in terms of performance, while in Punjab, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif continues to serve the people. He accused PTI of internal conflicts that have led to disorder in KP, while in contrast, Punjab is witnessing rapid development. He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s progress is unstoppable and vowed to make the country great.

Tarar further stated that a network of development projects is being launched in his constituency, all promises made to the public are being fulfilled, and his mother remains actively engaged in public service. Punjab Assembly member Mian Imran Javed announced the launch of new development projects and congratulated Punjab residents, attributing Pakistan’s prosperity to Nawaz Sharif’s vision. He recalled Nawaz Sharif’s contributions to infrastructure development through extensive road and motorway projects and announced that clean drinking water would be provided to every household within six months.

Punjab Assembly Member Malik Shehbaz Khokhar praised CM Maryam Nawaz for her dedication to public service, stating that Punjab is witnessing record-breaking development. Concluding his speech, Attaullah Tarar reiterated PML-N’s dedication to Pakistan’s progress and dismissed PTI’s political tactics as futile. He assured that the government’s journey of development will continue and that with Allah’s will, Pakistan will emerge as a great nation.

The event was attended by several PML-N leaders, including Sajida Farooq Tarar, Waderi Bibi, Punjab Assembly members Mian Imran Javed, Malik Shehbaz Khokhar, Kauser Javed, Tanveer Nisar Gujar, Chairman Rana Babar, and a large number of party workers and citizens.