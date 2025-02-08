Viral Chaiwala Arshad Khan’s new cafe opens in South London

Two brothers have opened the second branch of a popular and viral Pakistani tea brand called “Café Chaiwala Arshad Khan” in Tooting, South London in the exquisite Pakistani cultural settings.

Since opening the first branch in East London two years ago, Arshad Khan Chaiwala is going from strength to strength and he’s set to open a third branch soon after Ramadan in West London.

The Tooting branch has been opened by two brothers Asif Khaliq and Yousuf Khaliq who are originally from Karachi and have several medium sized businesses in the South London area including food shops and snooker clubs. They said: “We have invested over £250,000 in our Pakistani chai brand not just to be profitable but to contribute for the promotion of Pakistani culture and Pakistani brand. Café Chaiwala Arshad Khan perfectly sit in that paradigm. He’s known all over the world since becoming an internet sensation. He is a brand ambassador of Pakistan. We decided to open the café in Tooting because there is a large, growing and successful Asian community in this area and they were looking for an authentic Chai and street food outlet.”