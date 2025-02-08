12 injured in gas cylinder explosion in Peshawar

As many as 12 people were injured in a gas cylinder blast at a roadside cafe near the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Peshawar on Saturday. The rescue officials reached the spot and started shifting the injured to nearby hospital. According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmed Faizi, the fire was quickly brought under control by the firefighters. The injured were being treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital, said the rescue officials. Earlier, at least seven people were injured in gas leak explosion at a private hospital in Pishin district of Balochistan a couple of days ago. The incident took place near bypass and caused severe damage to building of the hospital, with walls and windows shattering.