Sindh governor announces plots, mobile phones for Ramadan

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced a special initiative for the holy month of Ramadan, offering plots, mobile phones, and motorcycles through a lucky draw.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Governor House, Tessori highlighted the increasing public engagement at the venue over the past two years. “Every year, the number of visitors increases. Thousands of students are currently enrolled in IT courses here, and so far, 5.6 million people have visited the Governor House,” he stated.

The governor emphasized the importance of transparency and public awareness, stating, “Everything we do here is communicated to the public through the media.” He further revealed that this year’s Ramadan celebrations will be themed “Ittehad-e-Ramadan” (Unity in Ramadan), with renowned Qaris (Quran reciters) and Naat reciters from various countries participating in the events.

Additionally, the Governor House will host special events to mark children’s first fasting day, and families of martyrs will be invited to share insights on how their loved ones observed Ramadan.

“We have made arrangements to welcome one million people at the Governor House during Ramadan. Through the lucky draw, we will distribute 50 plots, 100 mobile phones, and motorcycles. Families visiting the event will also be honored and respected,” he added.

Governor Tessori underlined the significance of fostering unity and love within society. “Under the theme of ‘Ittehad-e-Ramadan’, we aim to bring people together and promote harmony. We are making extensive arrangements to ensure a successful event.”

Furthermore, he announced his plans to personally monitor city affairs on a daily basis. “I will be inspecting the city every day, and any water tankers operating outside their designated schedule will be handed over to the traffic police. If I am given authority over the traffic police and any loss of life occurs, I will take full responsibility,” he asserted.

Tessori also urged the Chief Minister and members of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to take immediate action against negligence. “Seventy or more people have lost their lives due to reckless tanker operations, yet how many Station Officers (SOs) have been penalized?, questioned Tessori.

The system of reward and punishment needs to be visible. Effective strategies should yield tangible results. If officers responsible for controlling heavy traffic had been held accountable, such incidents would not have occurred.”

The governor further criticized the illegal operations of tankers arriving from Afghanistan and the lack of visible action from senior officials. “Despite numerous accidents, neither the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic nor the Inspector General (IG) have been seen taking action on the roads,” he lamented.

With these announcements, Governor Kamran Tessori aims to ensure a safe, inclusive, and well-organized Ramadan for the people of Sindh, fostering unity and addressing key urban challenges in the province.