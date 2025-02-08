Karachi man killed for resisting robbery

A man in Karachi was killed by robbers when he offered resistance to robbers in the Korangi area of the city on Friday.

A young man identified as Saadullah Malik, lost his life in a daring robbery attempt in Korangi’s Zaman Town, Karachi. According to police reports, three robbers attempted to snatch valuables from a group of youngsters sitting in the street.

Saadullah Malik, who was a laborer and had recently quit his factory job, chased after the robbers and managed to catch one of them. However, during the scuffle, one of the robbers fired a shot that hit the young man.