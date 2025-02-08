Jofa revitalizes Karachi’s landmarks thru ‘Green Pakistan, Clean Pakistan’ initiative

Renowned jewelry and fashion designer Asim Jofa is proving that his vision extends beyond the world of fashion. His decade-long commitment to social service is once again in the spotlight as he continues on the mission of revitalizing Karachi’s iconic landmarks under his “Green Pakistan, Clean Pakistan” initiative.

With the special permission and support of Karachi’s Mayor, Mr. Murtaza Wahab, Asim Jofa has launched an extensive beautification project aimed at restoring the city’s aesthetic charm. First stepping into this mission in 2015, Asim Jofa has a plan for the next three months where his team has undertaken the restoration of prominent landmarks, namely, 2 Talwaar, 3 Talwaar, and DUA Chowrangi.

The project involves the polishing and replacement of tiles on these iconic structures and ongoing maintenance of surrounding plants and shrubs, ensuring a greener and more vibrant environment for the city’s residents.

In addition to structural enhancements, Asim Jofa envisions creating a visually spectacular experience for Karachi’s citizens. To commemorate the completion of the project, there is a possibility of a special light show at 2 Talwaar and 3 Talwaar around the time of Eid, adding a festive touch to the city’s skyline.

Looking ahead, Asim Jofa is determined to expand his efforts to other key areas in Karachi, including Bilawal Chowrangi, Jubilee Chowrangi, Football Roundabout, Fish Roundabout, and Cycle Circle, among others. His unwavering commitment to urban restoration and environmental sustainability continues to inspire positive change across the metropolis.

“As a proud Karachiite, I believe it is our collective responsibility to preserve and enhance the beauty of our city. Through this initiative, I hope to instill a renewed sense of civic pride and contribute to a cleaner, greener Karachi,” said Asim Jofa.