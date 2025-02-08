Eight flights cancelled from Karachi Airport

As many as eight flights were cancelled due to technical and operational hiccups at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Saturday. Serene Air flight ER-502 from Karachi to Islamabad was called off while Serene Air’s another two flights ER-522 and ER-524 both from Karachi to Lahore were also cancelled. Air Sial flight PF-145 from Karachi to Lahore was shelved while another Air Sial flight PF-123 from Karachi to Islamabad was also cancelled. PIA flight PK310 from Karachi to Quetta was called off while PIA flight PK-350 from Karachi to Peshawar was also cancelled. Another PIA flight PK-302 from Karachi to Lahore was also shelved.