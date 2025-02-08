Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, February 08, 2025


Eight flights cancelled from Karachi Airport

inp

As many as eight flights were cancelled due to technical and operational hiccups at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Saturday. Serene Air flight ER-502 from Karachi to Islamabad was called off while Serene Air’s another two flights ER-522 and ER-524 both from Karachi to Lahore were also cancelled. Air Sial flight PF-145 from Karachi to Lahore was shelved while another Air Sial flight PF-123 from Karachi to Islamabad was also cancelled. PIA flight PK310 from Karachi to Quetta was called off while PIA flight PK-350 from Karachi to Peshawar was also cancelled. Another PIA flight PK-302 from Karachi to Lahore was also shelved.

Submit a Comment